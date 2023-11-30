Russian strike on Kherson Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the village of Sadove in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 30 killed a 59-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces reportedly carried out the attack at around 11:30 a.m. using artillery.

No further details were provided.

The village of Sadove lies some 15 kilometers east of Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over the past day, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured five, Prokudin said in his morning report on Nov. 30.