Russian strike on Kherson Oblast kills woman

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2023 1:38 PM 1 min read
Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin (C) during the meeting of the regional defense council on Oct. 13, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the village of Sadove in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 30 killed a 59-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces reportedly carried out the attack at around 11:30 a.m. using artillery.

No further details were provided.

The village of Sadove lies some 15 kilometers east of Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over the past day, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured five, Prokudin said in his morning report on Nov. 30.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 15
Ukraine’s Air Force said on Nov. 30 that Russia had launched 20 Shahed-type drones and eight S-300 missiles toward Donetsk Oblast, and that 14 of the drones were shot down by air defenses.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
