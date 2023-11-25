Skip to content
Russian strike on Chernihiv Oblast injures woman

by Martin Fornusek November 25, 2023 8:24 PM 1 min read
A woman injured in Russian strikes on Chernihiv Oblast receiving assistance from the police and medics on Nov. 25, 2023. (National Police in Chernihiv Oblast.)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian mortar strike on a village in Chernihiv Oblast's Semenivka district on Nov. 25 injured a woman, the regional police department said.

The victim was reportedly doing housework in her yard when her home came under Russian fire.

The police transported the woman to the hospital, where she is being provided with necessary medical assistance, the report said.

The Semenivka district lies at the Russian border. Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblast borders both Belarus and Russia and suffers regular strikes.

Ukraine war latest: Defense Ministry says $4.8 billion to be allocated for shells, missiles in 2024
Key updates on Nov. 24: * Defense Ministry: $4.8 billion to be allocated for shells, missiles in 2024 * Latvian president arrives in Ukraine on official visit * German ambassador: New Patriot air defense system to arrive in Ukraine this winter * Washington Post: Russian, Chinese companies discu…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
