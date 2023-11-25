Russian strike on Chernihiv Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian mortar strike on a village in Chernihiv Oblast's Semenivka district on Nov. 25 injured a woman, the regional police department said.

The victim was reportedly doing housework in her yard when her home came under Russian fire.

The police transported the woman to the hospital, where she is being provided with necessary medical assistance, the report said.

The Semenivka district lies at the Russian border. Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblast borders both Belarus and Russia and suffers regular strikes.