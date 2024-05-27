Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Airfield, Russian attacks
Edit post

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal

by Martin Fornusek May 27, 2024 1:05 PM 1 min read
The terminal building of the Zaporizhzhia International Airport after a Russian attack on May 26, 2024. (Musa Magomedov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.

Lawmaker Musa Magomedov reported on the strike on May 26, publishing a picture capturing heavy damage dealt to the airport's terminal building.

No further details have been provided at the moment. Governor Ivan Fedorov has not commented on the attack at the time of the publication, but said that Zaporizhzhia was hit by a Russian missile on that day.

Before the strike, an air raid alert went off in the oblast, along with the warning of a potential Russian attack with Kh-59 cruise missiles. Explosions were reported shortly after the warning.

The targeted terminal was opened in October 2020, and has repeatedly come under fire by Russian forces, the Liga outlet wrote.

According to Liga, over half of Ukrainian airports and airfields have been damaged by Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Ukraine closed its sky for civilian transport when the invasion began.

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on Kharkiv supermarket kills 16; Zelensky says Moscow increasing presence near northern border
Key developments on May 25-26: * Russia strikes supermarket in Kharkiv, killing 16, including a child * Russia launches another attack on Kharkiv, hours after deadly supermarket strike, injuring 25 * Zelensky, Kuleba, other officials call for more air defense after Kharkiv strike * Zelensky: Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
3:12 PM

Russian shell production three times greater than of Ukraine's allies.

Using publicly available data, consulting firm Bain & Company claims that Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells for $1,000 per round this year. European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.