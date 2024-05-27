Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.

Lawmaker Musa Magomedov reported on the strike on May 26, publishing a picture capturing heavy damage dealt to the airport's terminal building.

No further details have been provided at the moment. Governor Ivan Fedorov has not commented on the attack at the time of the publication, but said that Zaporizhzhia was hit by a Russian missile on that day.

Before the strike, an air raid alert went off in the oblast, along with the warning of a potential Russian attack with Kh-59 cruise missiles. Explosions were reported shortly after the warning.

The targeted terminal was opened in October 2020, and has repeatedly come under fire by Russian forces, the Liga outlet wrote.

According to Liga, over half of Ukrainian airports and airfields have been damaged by Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Ukraine closed its sky for civilian transport when the invasion began.