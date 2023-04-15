Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian state-affiliated media: 5 Ukrainians from occupied Melitopol to be tried for 'terrorism' in Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2023 1:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five Ukrainians from Russian-occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will appear before a Russian court for allegedly being part of a "terrorist group," Russian state-affiliated media reported on April 14.

The five Ukrainians were transported from Melitopol to Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, and subsequently transferred to the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

The Russian authorities have accused the five Ukrainians – alleged members of the Armed Forces and Territorial Defense Forces – of planning explosions at locations where Russian troops were stationed and places where humanitarian aid was distributed.

According to Russian state-affiliated media, Russian FSB officers found explosives on April 6 in the car in one suspect's garage.

Caches of weapons, ammunition, and grenades were allegedly found in basements, garages, as well as under piles of garbage and tombstones in cemeteries.

Ukraine hasn't commented on Russia's accusations against the five Ukrainians.

Russia held sham referendums in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts at the end of September 2022 and claimed the annexation of the entire territory of the four regions.

Survivors in Ukraine's liberated territories recount being subjected to threats, torture, and forced mobilization under Russian occupation.

There are repeated stories of partisans in occupied Melitopol, which has been occupied since March 2022, targeting the Russian occupation authorities.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
