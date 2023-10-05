Russian shelling of Kherson kills 2, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on the center of Kherson on the morning of Oct. 5 killed two people and injured one, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack at 9:30 a.m. local time, killing a 60-year-old woman and a 54-year-old utility worker while he was trimming trees, the governor said.

Both victims were in the yard of a house during the attack, he added.

A 54-year-old resident also suffered injuries to his arms and legs and received medical assistance on the spot, Prokudin said.

The southern city of Kherson is a regular target of Russian strikes following its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 78 attacks against the oblast, injuring at least two people and hitting a school in Kherson, the governor reported earlier today.