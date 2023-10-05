Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian shelling of Kherson kills 2, injures 1

by Martin Fornusek October 5, 2023 11:39 AM 1 min read
A utility worked killed in a Russian artillery strike against Kherson on Oct. 5, 2023. (Source: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on the center of Kherson on the morning of Oct. 5 killed two people and injured one, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack at 9:30 a.m. local time, killing a 60-year-old woman and a 54-year-old utility worker while he was trimming trees, the governor said.

Both victims were in the yard of a house during the attack, he added.

A 54-year-old resident also suffered injuries to his arms and legs and received medical assistance on the spot, Prokudin said.

The southern city of Kherson is a regular target of Russian strikes following its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 78 attacks against the oblast, injuring at least two people and hitting a school in Kherson, the governor reported earlier today.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
