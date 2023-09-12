Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 2, injures 3

by Martin Fornusek September 12, 2023 1:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 12 killed two civilians and injured three others, the General Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the town of Krasnohorivka in the morning. A 152 mm shell hit a house, killing an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man living there, the prosecutors said.

A 70-year-old woman temporarily residing in the house suffered burns and a concussion as a result of the attack.

The same morning, Russia shelled Avdiivka, yet again hitting a private residence and injuring an 82-year-old woman and her 55-year-old daughter, according to the report.

The General Prosecutor's Office said that all the injured victims have been hospitalized.

Both Krasonohorivka and Avdiivka lie close to the front line running through the partially occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Avdiivka in particular is one of the major flashpoints of hostilities on the eastern front, suffering regular attacks by Russian forces.

Foreign volunteers’ car struck by Russian artillery in Chasiv Yar: 2 killed, 2 wounded
Two foreign volunteers were killed and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
