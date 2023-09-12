Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 2, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 12 killed two civilians and injured three others, the General Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the town of Krasnohorivka in the morning. A 152 mm shell hit a house, killing an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man living there, the prosecutors said.

A 70-year-old woman temporarily residing in the house suffered burns and a concussion as a result of the attack.

The same morning, Russia shelled Avdiivka, yet again hitting a private residence and injuring an 82-year-old woman and her 55-year-old daughter, according to the report.

The General Prosecutor's Office said that all the injured victims have been hospitalized.

Both Krasonohorivka and Avdiivka lie close to the front line running through the partially occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Avdiivka in particular is one of the major flashpoints of hostilities on the eastern front, suffering regular attacks by Russian forces.