The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 4

by Martin Fornusek August 28, 2023 7:50 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 28, 2023. (Source: Governor Serhii Lysak/ Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four civilians were injured in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 28, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the official, Russian forces carried out an artillery strike against the Marhanets community and launched a kamikaze drone against the district's central city of Nikopol.

Four people were injured in the attack on Nikopol and are now recovering in their homes, Lysak said. The strike also started a fire in an administrative building, which has already been extinguished by the emergency services, the governor added.

Five cars were also damaged in the attack.

The Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast lies not far from Russian-held parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast across the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir and suffers regular strikes by Russian forces.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
