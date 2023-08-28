Russian strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least four civilians were injured in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 28, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to the official, Russian forces carried out an artillery strike against the Marhanets community and launched a kamikaze drone against the district's central city of Nikopol.

Four people were injured in the attack on Nikopol and are now recovering in their homes, Lysak said. The strike also started a fire in an administrative building, which has already been extinguished by the emergency services, the governor added.

Five cars were also damaged in the attack.

The Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast lies not far from Russian-held parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast across the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir and suffers regular strikes by Russian forces.