Russian shelling kills 3 in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces shelled the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast around 1 p.m. on June 28, killing three men, of 48, 45, and 57 years of age respectively, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

First responders are on the site of the shelling, Syniehubov said.

Vovchansk is located about 75 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv, the regional capital and the second-largest city in Ukraine, and a few kilometers from the state border with Russia.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, the town has been subject to near-daily shelling since liberated from Russian occupation in September last year.