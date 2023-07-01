Russian shelling injures 2 children in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling injured a 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy on July 1, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on July 1.

According to Prokudin, all the victims are now in medical care.

Kherson Oblast has been shelled daily by Russian forces from the east bank of the Dnipro River since Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson in November 2022.

The day before, Russian attack against the suburb of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast injured three residents, including a child, Prokudin reported on June 30.

A residential building was hit, wounding three members of the same family, including a 79-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old boy, the governor said.