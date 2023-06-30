Russian strike in Kherson Oblast injures 3 family members

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack against the suburb of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast injured three residents, including a child, oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 30.

A residential building was hit, wounding three members of the same family, including a 79-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old boy, the governor said.

According to Prokudin, all the victims are now in medical care.

On the morning of June 30, Russian attacks injured a 72-year-old woman in Kherson.