Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast injures 1

Russian forces shelled eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 19, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

Artillery shelling in Krasnopillia injured one resident.

The Russian military also targeted the settlements of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Shalyhyne, Hlukhiv, and Seredyna-Buda, firing 24 times from across the border and causing nearly 200 explosions throughout the day.

In addition to artillery shelling, Russian forces attacked the region with drones, mines, mortars, and grenade launchers.

No damage to civilian infrastructure or additional casualties were reported.

Russia regularly attacks the communities along Ukraine's northeastern border. A drone strike on the regional capital, Sumy, damaged infrastructure on Oct. 18.