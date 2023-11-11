Russian shelling in Kherson kills 1, injures 2 on 1-year anniversary of liberation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled central parts of the city of Kherson on Nov. 11, killing one man and injuring two women, aged 29 and 53, the Kherson regional military administration wrote.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that the man died in the hospital from his injuries.

The 29-year-old woman received moderate injuries to her head, neck, and leg and was hospitalized as a result.

The 53-year-old woman received a concussion from the shelling, as well as a leg injury. She was able to receive outpatient care.

The local media outlet Most reported that shelling struck the home of a member of the Kherson Regional Council, Ihor Yosypenko, causing a fire. It was unknown if there were injuries as a result.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 10 killed a 69-year-old man, as well as injuring nine others, in addition to the two who were killed and seven injured in overnight attacks.

The attacks came on the one-year anniversary of Ukraine's liberation of the city of Kherson from Russian occupation.

It was the only regional capital of Ukraine that Russia captured since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the anniversary, writing, "A year ago, the Ukrainian flag returned to Kherson. We all remember well this day, these emotions. Kherson and its residents, thank you for your resilience and belief in Ukraine!"

The city has been regularly attacked by Russian forces since its liberation, and significant parts of Kherson Oblast remain under Russian occupation.