Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 9

by Nate Ostiller November 11, 2023 12:42 AM
View on the Dnipro River from a destroyed building on an island in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 5, 2023. (Image for illustrative purposes) (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast several more times on Nov. 10, killing a 69-year-old man and injuring at least nine others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Using artillery, Russia shelled the village of Kindiika earlier in the day, where the man was killed. Three others were wounded in the attack.

In the village of Novoraisk, about 35 kilometers from the destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam, six people were wounded by Russian shelling.

The dam was blown up by Russian forces in June 2023, causing massive flooding across large parts of southern Ukraine.

Four of them, a 56-year-old man and three women, aged 36, 66, and 66, were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Another two were treated on the spot.

Overnight attacks in Kherson Oblast also killed two and injured at least seven, Prokudin reported earlier in the day.

Attacks on Kherson Oblast are commonplace, often resulting in injuries or deaths.

