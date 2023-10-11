Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Shelling by Russian forces on the morning of Oct. 11 in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast wounded a 72-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Two more villages in Kharkiv Oblast were also attacked in the past 24 hours, the regional prosecutor's office added.

In the village of Borova, about 36 kilometers from Izium, a Russian Tornado-S anti-aircraft missile struck, causing damage to residential buildings and vehicles.

The previous evening, a bomb hit the village of Petropavlivka, damaging buildings.

There were no reports of casualties in Borova or Petropavlivka.

On Oct. 5, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit a grocery store and a cafe in Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, during a memorial service for a fallen soldier who was being reburied in the village.