Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast injures 4, including 2 children

Russian forces shelled the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight, injuring at least four people, including two children, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Feb. 14.

The shelling damaged a five-story residential building, completely destroying 12 apartments.

At least four people, including a 17-year-old and an eight-year-old, sustained injuries in the attack.

One injured man was rescued from the rubble. A rescue operation is currently underway for more residents who may be trapped in the debris, Filashkin said.

The injured are all receiving medical treatment.

A Russian missile attack on Selydove on Feb. 12 injured a 63-year-old woman and her two teenage grandsons.