Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast injures 4, including 2 children

by Abbey Fenbert February 14, 2024 2:16 AM 1 min read
An apartment building in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, damaged by Russian shelling on Feb. 14, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
Russian forces shelled the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight, injuring at least four people, including two children, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Feb. 14.

The shelling damaged a five-story residential building, completely destroying 12 apartments.

At least four people, including a 17-year-old and an eight-year-old, sustained injuries in the attack.

One injured man was rescued from the rubble. A rescue operation is currently underway for more residents who may be trapped in the debris, Filashkin said.

The injured are all receiving medical treatment.  

A Russian missile attack on Selydove on Feb. 12 injured a 63-year-old woman and her two teenage grandsons.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
2:13 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill.

The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
