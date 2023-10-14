Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian strike destroys 5-story apartment building in Avdiivka, 1 possibly under rubble

by Nate Ostiller October 14, 2023 8:49 PM 1 min read
A destroyed apartment building in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 14, 2023. (National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air strike hit a five-story apartment building in the embattled city of Avdiivka, partially collapsing it and possibly burying a 59-year-old man under the rubble on Oct. 13, Ukraine's National Police wrote on Oct. 14.

At the time of this publication, the police said it was impossible to conduct a thorough search of the destroyed building and determine whether the man was under the rubble.

Avdiivka, located in Donetsk Oblast about 21 kilometers from the city of Donetsk, has become the focal point of a renewed Russian assault in recent days.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 10 that up to three Russian battalions – over 2,000 soldiers – supported by tanks and armored vehicles had intensified their operations against Avdiivka.

Around the same time, Russia launched massive strikes against the town, after which even those few residents remaining in the largely ruined settlement began to leave in higher numbers.

However, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13 that Russia's Avdiivka offensive had so far failed to make any significant gains.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relatively static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Nate Ostiller
