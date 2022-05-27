Russian regional lawmakers call for withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Four Communist members of the legislature of Primorye Krai in Russia's Far East have called on dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Leonid Vasyukevich, one of the members, said at a meeting of the legislature that Russian troops are suffering heavy losses and failing to achieve a military success. He added that "young people who could be of great benefit to our country are dying and becoming disabled." The appeal was condemned by the Communist Party's leadership in Primorye Krai.