Russian proxy claims drone attack on Crimea

Moscow-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed that the peninsula was attacked by nine drones overnight on June 15.

Aksyonov said six drones were shot down, and three were forced to land using electronic warfare.

One of the drones allegedly detonated in the village of Dokuchaieve in central Crimea, resulting in broken glass in several houses, the proxy claimed. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify Aksyonov's claims. Ukrainian authorities haven’t commented on the incident.

On the same night, Russia launched 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones to attack Ukraine, according to the Air Force. All the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine.

Russia has occupied Crimea since it annexed the peninsula in 2014 in the wake of the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.