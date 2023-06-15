Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian proxy claims drone attack on Crimea

by Dinara Khalilova June 15, 2023 9:04 AM 1 min read
Moscow-installed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, claimed that the peninsula was attacked by nine drones overnight on June 15.

Aksyonov said six drones were shot down, and three were forced to land using electronic warfare.

One of the drones allegedly detonated in the village of Dokuchaieve in central Crimea, resulting in broken glass in several houses, the proxy claimed. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify Aksyonov's claims. Ukrainian authorities haven’t commented on the incident.

On the same night, Russia launched 20 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones to attack Ukraine, according to the Air Force. All the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine.

Russia has occupied Crimea since it annexed the peninsula in 2014 in the wake of the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Military intelligence: Russia preparing evacuations, sabotage in Crimea amid Kakhovka dam breach
Russia is preparing evacuations in the occupied city of Armiansk in northern Crimea amid the Kakhovka dam breach, as well as “sabotage operations” at a factory in the region, Ukraine’s military intelligence reported on June 12.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
