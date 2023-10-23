Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

IStories: Russian PMC starts recruiting women as snipers, drone operators

by Martin Fornusek October 23, 2023 11:14 PM 2 min read
Russian female officers march during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat on June 24, 2020 at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Illustrative purposes only. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Borz Batallion of the Russian Defense Ministry-controlled "Private Military Company Redut" had begun recruiting women into its ranks as combat specialists, according to an investigation by the IStories outlet published on Oct. 23.

"Initially, we did not have women, only men. Now, we have decided to try out a female sniper squad and a female drone operator squad because women can do it too," the battalion's recruiter with the call sign "Vesta" told an IStories journalist, who was posing as a potential recruit.

"My task as a detachment commander is to prove that women are created not only for soups and children."

An advertisement for a six-month contract with the battalion was posted on the Russian social network Vkontakte, offering a salary of 220,000 rubles ($2,300), IStories discovered.

Prigozhin’s death latest in a series of unsolved murders in Putin’s Russia. What’s next?
The death of an opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin is not something new in history. More than 20 critics and opponents of Putin have been murdered or died in suspicious circumstances since 2000. However, the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group and o…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in March that 1,100 women were involved in Moscow's war against Ukraine. Over 39,000 women in total serve in the Russian Armed Forces, almost 5,000 of whom are officers, the minister claimed.

However, women are more usually assigned non-combat roles in the military, such as doctors or cooks, IStories noted.

Russian independent media reported in July that the Russian Defense Ministry had launched a recruitment campaign to attract women for military service as doctors, nurses, and cooks.

There were some exceptions to this rule, as Moscow has reportedly recruited female prisoners also for battlefield deployment, the Russian NGO "Russia Behind Bars" told IStories in March.

Read Also: How Russia’s liberal tech companies became the foundation of Putin’s war effort

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.