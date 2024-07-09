Skip to content
News Feed, July 8 attack, Hospital, Kyiv, Russian attack, War
Updated: Rescue operations end at Kyiv children's hospital, at least 31 killed in capital overall

by Kateryna Denisova July 9, 2024 12:17 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Ukrainian rescuers of emergency services and police officers are working at the site of Okhmatdyt children's hospital damaged by Russian missiles in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 8, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv concluded on July 9, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The attack against the medical facility killed two people, including a doctor, and wounded 32 others. Eight children were hospitalized, according to Klymenko.

In total, at least 31 people, including four children, were killed in Kyiv as a result of the July 8 attack, officials said the following day. Another 10 children are among the 117 injured.

The Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit during a Russian missile attack on July 8. The strike destroyed one building and damaged four others in the hospital, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

Over 600 patients and at least as many staff members were at the Okhmatdyt and the Ukrainian Center for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, located near the hospital, at the moment of the attack.

The Russian military struck Okhmatdyt with a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU). A law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that it was launched in accordance with a programmed route.

Other districts in Kyiv also came under Russian attacks. The bodies of three more women and of one boy were retrieved from the rubble of a residential building in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi district during the day on July 9, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

WHO data suggest more Ukrainians could die in medical site attacks in 2024.

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital on July 8 underscored the increasing number of deadly attacks on medical facilities, vehicles, and workers in the country this year. This incident adds to data from the World Health Organization, suggesting that more Ukrainians could be killed in such attacks this year compared to 2023.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
