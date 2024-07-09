Updated: Rescue operations end at Kyiv children's hospital, at least 31 killed in capital overall

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile attack on Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv concluded on July 9, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The attack against the medical facility killed two people, including a doctor, and wounded 32 others. Eight children were hospitalized, according to Klymenko.

In total, at least 31 people, including four children, were killed in Kyiv as a result of the July 8 attack, officials said the following day. Another 10 children are among the 117 injured.

The Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit during a Russian missile attack on July 8. The strike destroyed one building and damaged four others in the hospital, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

Over 600 patients and at least as many staff members were at the Okhmatdyt and the Ukrainian Center for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery, located near the hospital, at the moment of the attack.

The Russian military struck Okhmatdyt with a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU). A law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent that it was launched in accordance with a programmed route.

Other districts in Kyiv also came under Russian attacks. The bodies of three more women and of one boy were retrieved from the rubble of a residential building in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi district during the day on July 9, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.