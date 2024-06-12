Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Azerbaijan, Russian peacekeepers, Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia, Russia
Edit post

Russian 'peacekeepers' complete withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 12, 2024 2:51 PM 2 min read
The withdrawal of the Russian "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh concluded on June 12, 2024, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The withdrawal of a Russian "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh concluded on June 12, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

Several thousand Russian "peacekeepers" were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020 following an escalation of the years-long Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been de facto controlled by unrecognized ethnic Armenian authorities since the first war in the early 1990s but was internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory.

The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers began in April, several months after Azerbaijan captured the region in a military offensive in September 2023.

"The personnel, weapons, and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left our territory," the Azerbaijani ministry said.

Armenia has experienced heightened tensions with Russia after the Russian "peacekeepers" did nothing to prevent Azerbaijan's September offensive. The campaign ended in less than 24 hours with Azerbaijan's victory and the dissolution of the self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

After Nagorno-Karabakh's surrender, around 100,000 Armenians, the majority of the population, left the region for Armenia.

In March, Armenia asked Russian "peacekeepers" stationed at Yerevan's international airport since the country's independence to leave.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said in February that Armenia had "frozen" its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) because it failed to uphold its objectives regarding Armenia. Yerevan is also not planning to partake in the financing of the CSTO.

The CSTO did not intervene during Azerbaijan's 2023 offensive. Armenia is also considering applying for membership in the European Union, aiming to strengthen ties with Western countries amid growing tensions with Russia.

Moscow issues protest note to Yerevan after Armenian delegation visits Bucha
Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a note of protest to Yerevan after an Armenian delegation visited Bucha earlier in June, Russian state-run media outlet TASS reported on June 9.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.