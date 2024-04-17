Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia, Russian peacekeepers
Edit post

Kremlin confirms Russian 'peacekeepers' withdrawing from Nagorno-Karabakh

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2024 3:48 PM 2 min read
Russian peacekeepers are seen deployed at the Lachin corridor, the Armenian-populated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region's only land link with Armenia, as Azerbaijani environmental activists protest what they claim is illegal mining, on Dec 26, 2022. (Tofik Babayev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has begun withdrawing its "peacekeeping" contingent from Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on April 17, according to Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

Several thousand Russian "peacekeepers" were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020 following another escalation of the years-long Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over the region.

Armenia has experienced heightened tensions with Russia after Russian "peacekeepers" did nothing to prevent Azerbaijan's September 2023 offensive into Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive ended in less than 24 hours with Azerbaijan's victory and the dissolution of the self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

After Nagorno-Karabakh's surrender, around 100,000 Armenians, the majority of the population, left the region for Armenia.

Russia’s ‘peacekeeper’ act crumbles as Azerbaijan overwhelms Nagorno-Karabakh
On Sept. 19, just under three years after the end of the last major war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku moved decisively to finish what it started in 2020. Shortly after the announcement of the launching of “anti-terrorist” measures by the Azerba…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Azerbaijani media first reported on the withdrawal of Russian "peacekeepers" on April 16, saying that the process had been ongoing for several days.

Peskov confirmed the reports at a daily press conference on April 17, as cited by Meduza. He did not provide any further details on the withdrawal.

In March, Armenia asked Russian "peacekeepers" who have been stationed at Yerevan's international airport since the country's independence to leave.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said in February that Armenia had "frozen" its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) because it failed to uphold its objectives regarding Armenia.

The CSTO did not intervene during Azerbaijan's 2023 offensive. Armenia is also considering applying for membership in the European Union, aiming to strengthen ties with Western countries amid growing tensions with Russia.

Aliyev wins presidential election in Azerbaijan, secures 5th term in office
The election, which Aliyev was widely expected to win, was seen as a referendum on the country’s victory in September 2023 over Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh after decades of ongoing conflict.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
