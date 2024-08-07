Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, War, Kursk Oblast, Drone attacks, Russia, Civilian casualties, Sumy Oblast
Edit post

Russian officials say 5 civilians killed, 20 injured in fighting across border in Kursk Oblast

by Olena Goncharova August 7, 2024 3:49 AM 2 min read
Photo for illutrative purposes: A local bus rides past sign read as "Kursk, the city of military glory" outside the Russian city of Kursk, the main city of Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Acting governor Alexei Smirnov reported via his official Telegram page that five civilians, including two ambulance crew members, were killed and at least 20 were wounded as a result of clashes  with Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region.

Smirnov added that two missiles were downed over the region in the early hours of Aug. 7. The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify those claims.

On Aug. 6, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian soldiers broke into the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast. This announcement followed reports from Russian pro-war Telegram channels, which claimed that a sabotage and reconnaissance group, equipped with heavy weaponry, had entered the region earlier that morning.

Kursk Oblast borders Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, an area subjected to daily Russian attacks since parts of it were liberated in April 2022.

The crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState shared images that appeared to show a downed Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter and two destroyed tanks, amidst reports of a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities in Sumy Oblast reported that troops in the area had downed a Russian helicopter, two drones, and a ballistic missile. This announcement came as reports indicated intensified Russian attacks in the oblast.

At around 5 p.m. local time, Russia's Defense Ministry alleged that up to 300 soldiers from Ukraine's 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, equipped with tanks and armored vehicles, had attacked Russian units near the border settlements of Nikolaevo-Darino and Oleshnya in the Kursk region.

Ukraine's General Staff on Aug. 6 reported Russian strikes on border villages but made no mention of any Ukrainian offensive operation inside Russian territory.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow claims clashes with Ukrainian troops on Russian soil
Key developments on Aug. 6: * Moscow claims clashes with Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region, Kyiv hasn’t commented * Ukraine’s missile program to get additional funding, Zelensky says * Russian missile attack on Kharkiv kills 1, injures 12, including infant * State Department: The arriva…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:28 PM  (Updated: )

Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate.

Tim Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.
3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.