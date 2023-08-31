Russian official claims 'unidentified object' over Pskov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pskov Oblast Governor Mikhail Vedernikov claimed that an unknown aerial object was detected in the region on Aug. 31.

Vedernikov said that "a single unidentified object" was identified flying over the Kresti district of Pskov Oblast, Russia. He posted a video to Telegram claiming to show Russian air defense attempting "to neutralize" the possible threat.

No casualties or damage were reported.

On Aug. 30, an alleged drone attack destroyed four Russian military aircraft at Pskov International Airport.

Reports of drone attacks within the Russian Federation have increased in recent weeks, with 25 strikes in August alone.