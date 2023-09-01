Russian official claims drone shot down in Moscow Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense shot down a drone flying towards Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on Telegram on Sept. 1.

According to the post, the drone was intercepted near Lyubertsy and was bound for the city of Moscow. No casualties have been reported.

Claims of drones shot down in Moscow Oblast are becoming an increasingly frequent event.

Sobyanin previously claimed that Russian air defenses destroyed a drone headed to the city during the early hours of Aug. 31.

Drones have also reported in Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Ryazan oblasts. The Russian-installed head of Sevastopol alleged that there had also been an unsuccessful attack on Sevastopol with sea drones.