The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian MPs approve 68% increase in military spending

by Dmytro Basmat October 27, 2023 6:01 AM 2 min read
The Russian national flag flies atop the Russian State Duma, the nation's lower house of parliament, July 14, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian members of parliament voted in favor of a 68% increase in military spending to fund Russia's war in Ukraine on Oct. 26.

Russian lawmakers voted 320-80 in support of the increased military budget in the first reading of a spending bill.

Military spending will account for nearly a third of all Russian expenditures in 2024.

This surge in military spending aligns with the Kremlin's decision to channel 6% of its gross domestic product (GDP) into the military budget, amounting to 10.8 trillion rubles ($112 billion). This stands in stark contrast to the 6.4 trillion rubles ($67 billion) allocated in 2023.

The Kremlin contends that a substantial boost in spending is essential to funding Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

"It is obvious that such an increase is absolutely necessary because we are in a state of hybrid war," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier in October.

Russia's increase in military spending comes amid domestic worries, with an economy battered by Western sanctions and the costs of waging war in Ukraine. Russia's Central Bank previously hiked key interest rates to 13 per cent in an attempt to halt the sharp decline of the ruble.

The lower chamber will now hear two more readings of the bill, before sending it to the upper house for approval, and then to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for signing.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
