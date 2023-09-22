Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: Russia plans massive hike in defense spending in 2024

by Martin Fornusek September 22, 2023 7:04 PM 2 min read
Russian military personnel arrive to participate in the Victory Day parade held at Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. (Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Next year, Russia's defense spending will be increased to 6% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.9% this year and 2.7% in 2021, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 22.

Based on the proposals discussed by the Russian government on Sept. 22, defense spending in 2024 would amount to 10.8 trillion rubles ($112 billion), compared to 6.4 trillion rubles ($67 billion) in 2023, Bloomberg said.

Based on the draft budget plans seen by Bloomberg, secret expenditure of classified or unspecified items that the Kremlin keeps from the public to avoid scrutiny of the war's impact is expected to nearly double.

According to the news outlet, classified expenditures would rise from 6.5 trillion rubles ($68 billion) this year to $11.1 trillion rubles ($116 billion) in the next, amounting to 30% of the total budget spending.

Reuters reported in August that Russia doubled its defense spending for this year to over $100 billion after it spent 5.59 trillion rubles ($59 billion) on military expenditures already in the first six months.

Although the country's January-August 2023 budget deficit amounts to $24 billion, Moscow reportedly expects the deficit to nearly halve next year, making it only 0.9% of its GDP compared to 1.8% in 2023.

Russia also expects a rise in oil and gas revenue, which makes up a significant chunk of the country's income, according to Bloomberg.

Russia has been seeking new markets for its oil products, namely in India and China, as Europe seeks to decouple itself from Russian fossil fuels due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, Global Witness reported in August that countries like Spain and Belgium import a record volume of liquified natural gas from Russia, further filling Moscow's coffers with energy export revenue.

Oleg Sukhov: The West lacks political will to ensure Ukraine’s victory
As President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a long-awaited trip to the U.S., the White House is set to announce a new $325 million military aid package. According to reports, it will again be missing the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles, which Kyiv says may turn the tide of Russia’s ongoing
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.