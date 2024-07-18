Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Palestine, Gaza, Food, Aid
Ukraine sends Palestine 1,000 tons of flour in first tranche of food aid

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 18, 2024
A screenshot of a video from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on July 18, 2024, showing Ukrainian wheat flour delivered to Palestine. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry/X)
Ukraine delivered 1,000 tons of wheat flour to Palestine, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on July 18.

The delivery was the first tranche of three food aid packages to be sent under a humanitarian program entitled "Grain from Ukraine."

The first package will be enough to feed more than 100,000 Palestinian families for a month, the foreign ministry said.

Hunger has become a persistent problem in Gaza against the backdrop of the ongoing incursion by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

International aid groups and foreign powers have been delivering food aid and other humanitarian supplies, but the U.N. estimated that Gaza needs more than 500 truckloads of daily assistance to help support the local population.

Kyiv voiced support for Israel after it came under a deadly attack by the Hamas militant organization in October 2023.

Tel Aviv's subsequent shelling and ground invasion of Gaza attracted harsh criticism from much of the international community, with the U.N. estimating the Gaza death toll to be over 35,000.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in June that Ukraine recognizes both Israel and Palestine as states.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:17 PM

Zelensky arrives in UK, meets Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the U.K. on July 18, where immediately met Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and recently-appointed ambassador to the U.K.
5:06 PM

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
