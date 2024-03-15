Russian missile attack sets fire to medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack against the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, starting a fire at a medical aid station and an unfinished dormitory, the State Emergency Service said on March 15.

No casualties were reported.

The fire spread over an area of 200 square meters, damaging 16 residential buildings, two ambulances, and two other cars.

First responders extinguished the fire at 6:25 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service said.

Zolochiv, a town with a pre-war population of 7,700, lies less than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast and around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of the regional center, Kharkiv.

Border regions of Kharkiv Oblast suffer daily attacks by Russian forces.

Earlier on March 15, Russia launched a deadly missile strike against Odesa, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 70, with first responders, medics, and police officers among the victims.