News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks, Russia, Fire
Russian missile attack sets fire to medical facility in Kharkiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek March 15, 2024 8:43 PM 1 min read
A building on fire in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, following a Russian missile attack on March 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russia launched a missile attack against the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, starting a fire at a medical aid station and an unfinished dormitory, the State Emergency Service said on March 15.

No casualties were reported.

The fire spread over an area of 200 square meters, damaging 16 residential buildings, two ambulances, and two other cars.

First responders extinguished the fire at 6:25 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service said.

Zolochiv, a town with a pre-war population of 7,700, lies less than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia's Belgorod Oblast and around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of the regional center, Kharkiv.

Border regions of Kharkiv Oblast suffer daily attacks by Russian forces.

Earlier on March 15, Russia launched a deadly missile strike against Odesa, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 70, with first responders, medics, and police officers among the victims.

Russian missile strike kills 20, injures 73 in Odesa
A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 20 people on March 15, the State Emergency Service reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says.

Russia increasingly involves foreign mercenaries from countries with a "difficult economic situation" in the all-out war in Ukraine, Petro Yatsenko, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said on March 15 during the press conference in Kyiv.
1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
