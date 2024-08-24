Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy Oblast, Sumy, Civilian casualties
Russian missile attack on Sumy injures 7

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2024 12:14 AM 2 min read
ussian forces struck the regional center of Sumy in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 24.
An aerial view of the city center of Sumy, Ukraine. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
Russian forces struck the regional center of Sumy in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 24, injuring seven people, the local military administration reported.

Two people are currently in a serious condition, according to the report.

The explosions in Sumy were heard around 9 p.m. local time. Russian troops twice hit the civilian infrastructure of the city with missiles.

The aftermath of the attack is still being clarified as of 11:30 p.m. local time. Medical services also continue to provide medical assistance to the victims of the attack, as local authorities reported.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are now subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine news
