Top Russian collaborator in Kherson Oblast reportedly dead

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Russia's illegal occupation government in Kherson Oblast, died in a car accident on Nov. 9, according to Ukrainian and Russian media, as well as another Kherson collaborator.

Stremousov, a local Ukrainian politician and blogger, welcomed the Russian occupation of Kherson and became a key pro-Russian voice in the region.

Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Stremousov was known for his pro-Russian views and headed local pro-Kremlin groups.

He also used to be a member of Unity, a party that supported conspiracy theories, occultism, and neo-Stalinism.

Ukrainian media reported that he also allegedly attacked a police officer in 2017.

Stremousov had a conflict with Kherson-based civic activist Kateryna Handzyuk, who accused him of organizing an attack on her in April 2018. Handzyuk died in November 2018 after being assaulted with sulphuric acid in a separate attack in July 2018.

In 2019 he was arrested on suspicion of organizing an attack on the office of Novy Den, a local newspaper.

After Stremousov was appointed deputy head of Russia’s illegal occupation government in Kherson Oblast in April, he participated in organizing an illegal referendum on the region’s annexation to Russia on Sept. 23-27.

In October Stremousov recited a poem predicting the Russian annexation of territories all over the world, including Warsaw, Sri Lanka, Washington, and Dallas.