Edit post

Russian media: Russia developing cheaper version of Shahed drones

by Kateryna Hodunova January 19, 2024 10:59 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is developing a cheaper version of the Iranian-made Shahed drone called the "Hawk," Russian state-controlled media TASS claimed on Jan. 18, citing the Russian military design bureau "Stratim."

The drone will allegedly be cheaper than the Iranian-made Shahed drone, which is in frequent use by Russia in its war against Ukraine, and be made "entirely out of commercial components."

According to the Russian bureau, the Hawk has a range of 350 kilometers and can be equipped with high-explosive warheads with a payload of 16 kilograms.

TASS claimed the drone will be used as a "pseudo-cruise missile," or a "decoy target" against Ukrainian air defense systems.

The bureau is allegedly completing a series of flight tests and the drones will be completed in the first half of 2024.

Russia has used Shahed drones to indiscriminately attack Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian forces launched 33 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukraine on Jan. 18 alone, 22 of which were shot down by Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reportedly hits oil depot near Saint Petersburg with homegrown drone
Key developments on Jan. 18: * Ukrainian drone reportedly hits oil depot near Russia’s Saint Petersburg, minister says it was homegrown * WSJ: Biden makes concessions to Republicans on immigration to secure Ukraine aid * Minister: France to deliver more Caesar howitzers, guided bombs to Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
