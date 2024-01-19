Russian media: Russia developing cheaper version of Shahed drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is developing a cheaper version of the Iranian-made Shahed drone called the "Hawk," Russian state-controlled media TASS claimed on Jan. 18, citing the Russian military design bureau "Stratim."

The drone will allegedly be cheaper than the Iranian-made Shahed drone, which is in frequent use by Russia in its war against Ukraine, and be made "entirely out of commercial components."

According to the Russian bureau, the Hawk has a range of 350 kilometers and can be equipped with high-explosive warheads with a payload of 16 kilograms.

TASS claimed the drone will be used as a "pseudo-cruise missile," or a "decoy target" against Ukrainian air defense systems.

The bureau is allegedly completing a series of flight tests and the drones will be completed in the first half of 2024.

Russia has used Shahed drones to indiscriminately attack Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian forces launched 33 Shahed-type attack drones at Ukraine on Jan. 18 alone, 22 of which were shot down by Ukraine.