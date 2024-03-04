Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Russia, Ambassador, Taurus missiles
Edit post

Russian media: Moscow summons German ambassador following alleged leaks

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 12:54 PM 2 min read
German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (Alexander Graf Lambsdorff/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorf on March 4, the Russian state-owned agency TASS reported.

Russian Kremlin-controlled media wrote that the ambassador's summons is related to an alleged leaked recording of talks between high-ranking German military officials about the possible delivery of Taurus long-range missiles to strike targets such as the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea and the training of Ukrainian troops.

The recording was published on March 1 by Margarita Simonyan, the chief editor of Kremlin-controlled TV channel RT. German military officials have confirmed that a conversation between Air Force personnel was intercepted and that they have opened an investigation into the leak.

Berlin has not officially commented on the reported ambassador's summons to the Russian Foreign Ministry. TASS accompanies its claims with a video that reportedly shows Lambsdorf leaving the Russian ministry at about 12 p.m. local time.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called the publication of a leaked conversation between German military officers a "hybrid disinformation attack."

The wiretapping scandal comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to oppose Germany's provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Scholz is reportedly against sending Taurus missiles to Kyiv over fears the move will draw Germany into the war. Ukraine has received other long-range missiles, such as the Storm Shadow from the U.K. and the French-made SCALP.

Taurus missiles, which have a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), have been the subject of extensive discussion since Ukraine submitted a request to acquire the weapons in May 2023.

Scholz is reportedly against sending Taurus missiles to Kyiv because he fears the move will draw Germany into the war. Ukraine has received other long-range missiles, such as the Storm Shadow from the U.K. and the French-made SCALP.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

