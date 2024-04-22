Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Germany, Sanctions, Mariupol, War
Edit post

Russian media: German prosecutor's office opens preliminary investigation into Knauf

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2024 11:24 PM 2 min read
The headquarters of the Knauf Group in Bavaria, Germany, on Aug. 19, 2019. (Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Wurzburg Prosecutor's Office has opened a preliminary investigation into the German building materials manufacturer Knauf, allegedly involved in the reconstruction of Russian-occupied Mariupol, Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported on April 22.

According to RIA Novosti, the Wurzburg Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Tobias Kostuch said that the preliminary investigation does not mean the company is suspected of a crime but rather "serves to determine whether such an initial suspicion exists at all."

Business Insider reported on April 22 that Knauf had released a statement announcing it was ceasing operations in Russia in light of "current events" but did not provide a specific reason for the withdrawal.

The Monitor program of the German TV channel ARD reported on April 3 that Russia uses Knauf-produced cement in construction works in Mariupol, which Russia largely destroyed in the first months of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The company, which is known for its production of materials like drywall, plaster, and insulation, has rejected the allegation and said it complies with relevant laws and sanctions.

Knauf wishes to "transfer the entire business in Russia, including raw material extraction, production, and sales, to local management in order to preserve the jobs of more than 4,000 employees," a Knauf spokesperson told Business Insider.

The outlet wrote that the move is pending approval by Russian authorities, who have already been informed of the plans.

Ukraine designated Knauf an "international sponsor of war" in November 2023 due to its continued presence in the Russian market and contribution of over $117 million to Russia's state budget.

Report identifies 17 Russian military units involved in assault on Mariupol
A report published by Human Rights Watch, Ukrainian human rights organization Truth Hounds, and SITU Research on Feb. 8 identifies 17 military units that took part in Russia’s assault on Mariupol at the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:06 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS.

Ukraine "finalized" with the U.S. details of the agreements on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.
7:48 PM

Tusk rules out sending Patriots to Ukraine.

Poland cannot transfer any Patriot systems to Ukraine as it lacks reserves of its own, but will provide other forms of assistance in terms of air defense, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters on April 22.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:59 PM

Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.