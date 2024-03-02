Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ingushetia, Karabulak, Fighting in Russia, Caucasus
Russian media: Fighting breaks out in Russia's Ingushetia republic

by Abbey Fenbert March 3, 2024 1:02 AM 1 min read
A view of The Pyaling Tower Complex within the Ingush Towers in Ingushetia, Russia on July 16, 2022. (Alexander Manzyuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian security forces are engaged in armed conflict with alleged militants in the town of Karabulak in the Ingushetia republic, according to the Russian news source Baza.

Eyewitnesses reported that the firefight involved grenade launchers and automatic weapons, but that the shooting has died down.

The fighting is reportedly localized in an apartment building where security forces have blockaded alleged militants. Security forces claimed that the fighters were planning a series of terrorist attacks throughout Russia.

The Kyiv Independent could not indepenently verify these reports at time of publication.

Ingushetia is located in the North Caucasus and shares a border with Georgia to the south. It is one of Russia's most unstable regions, with the insurgency in nearby Chechnya at times spilling over its borders.

