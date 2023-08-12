Russian media: Fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 crashed in the country’s westernmost Kaliningrad Oblast on Aug. 12, Russian state-controlled TASS media outlet reported, citing the military.

The crash killed all of the crew members, TASS reported, adding that, according to preliminary data, the jet crashed due to a “technical malfunction.”

Russian Telegram channel 112 published a video of the crash at around 3:40 p.m. According to the channel, there was no ammunition on board and “no threat to the settlement,” where the crash took place.

There have been no further details.

Russia has been widely using the Su-30 aircrafts during its all-out war against Ukraine.

This is not the first fighter aircraft crash in Russia since Feb. 24 last year: In October 2022, two Su-30 crashed in residential areas in the Russian cities of Irkutsk and Yeysk.