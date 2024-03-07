Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, FSB, Belarus, Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, Karelia
Russian media: Belarusian man planning 'terrorist act' killed by FSB in Russia

by Nate Ostiller March 7, 2024 1:29 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Russian FSB officer in assault gear in an undated photo. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
A Belarusian man who was planning an "act of terrorism" was shot and killed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Russian republic of Karelia on March 7, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti claimed, citing the FSB's press service.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Ukrainian officials made no comment.

The FSB alleged that the man was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence and was previously affiliated with the Belarusian Kastus Kalinouski regiment that has been fighting on the Ukrainian side against Russian forces.

According to the FSB, the man planned to blow up an administrative building in the town of Olonets on the orders of Ukrainian intelligence and had acquired a cache of weapons and explosives.

Olonets is located to the east of Lake Ladoga, some 350 kilometers (217 miles) south of the Finnish border.

The FSB alleged that the suspect opened fire on FSB agents during his attempted apprehension and was shot and killed.

RIA published a video showing FSB agents entering a building and ordering a man to come out before opening fire.

Author: Nate Ostiller
