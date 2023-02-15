Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian media: Army recruiters force students to sign pre-term conscription

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 5:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian army recruiters have been reportedly pushing students to sign consent forms to conscript them in April instead of July, Russian media Verstka reported, citing reports by Russian human rights organization Conscript Schools that such activity was happening in different regions across Russia.

According to Russian law, students are supposed to avoid conscription before graduation. Apart friom during a short period at the beginning of the full-scale invasion where it was supposedly done accidentally, Russia's young conscripts have not so far been sent to the war in Ukraine.

Students are reportedly being told they can take exams early if they sign such statements. Students then receive a summon with an obligation to appear before a commission where they get mobilized.

Wagner Group claims to have stopped recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.