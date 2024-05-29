Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, China, Russia, Sanctions, Ruble
Edit post

Russian media: Alibaba stops accepting rubles, shipping to Russia

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 11:33 AM 2 min read
An AliExpress logo sits above the entrance to a retail store operated by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., in a shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Chinese multinational Alibaba, the owner of the online shopping portal AliExpress, has stopped accepting payments in rubles and no longer allows the delivery of orders to Russia, Russian business newspaper Kommersant reported on May 28.

Citing its sources, Kommersant said that Alibaba has "tightened the conditions for Russian business," leading to a change in its payment and delivery policies.

Kommersant referred to a Russian economic expert, who "linked Alibaba's decision to fears of secondary sanctions, which have caused other problems with Russian payments in China."

Financial transactions between Russia and China have been increasingly complicated since the start of the year, as Chinese bank strengthen their compliance with Western sanctions announced in December 2023 that target financial institutions that support Russia's war effort.

Three of China's four largest banks reportedly stopped accepting payments from sanctioned Russian financial institutions at the start of the year.

China's Chouzhou Commercial Bank then notified its clients in Russia and Belarus in February that it would end operations with them due to payment issues.

Reports emerged in March that several Chinese banks had stopped accepting payments from Russia in Chinese yuan.

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency added Alibaba to its list of international sponsors of war in August 2023 for supporting Russia financially by paying taxes in the country and for allegedly facilitating the sale of copper exported from the occupied territories of Ukraine through its platforms.

Sanctions against Russia are not working, says UAE trade official
“Sanctions slow the economy, (they) never stop it,” said Hamam Buamim, chair of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. “Trade continues flowing, it just flows in a different way.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
10:38 PM

Parliament speaker dismisses Putin's claims on Zelensky's legitimacy.

According to Ukraine's Constitution, the president fulfills his powers until a newly elected president takes office. Therefore, Volodymyr Zelensky remains and will remain Ukraine's president until the end of martial law," Speaker of Ukraine's parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.