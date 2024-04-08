Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Orsk, oil refineries, Flood, Emergency
Edit post

Russian media: Orsk oil refinery suspends work after dam breach, floods

by Kateryna Denisova April 8, 2024 12:25 PM 2 min read
A screen grab captured from a video shows teams continuing to conduct evacuation works for residents due to flooding after a dam burst in the city of Orsk, Russia, on April 6, 2024. (Russian Emergency Ministry/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Orsk oil refinery suspended operations after a flood caused a dam breach in Orenburg Oblast, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on April 7, citing the refinery's press service.

The dam burst on April 5 in the city of Orsk, less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the border with Kazakhstan, due to a flood. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced over 4,000 people in the region to evacuate and flooded thousands of homes, according to local authorities.

RIA Novosti claimed the suspension of the refinery's operation was aimed at "avoiding environmental risks and to comply with safety regulations."

The Orsk oil refinery is able to process 6 million metric tons of oil per year and is reportedly one of the main oil refineries in Russia.

Russian companies are facing difficulties in repairing oil refineries due to Western sanctions, and Ukrainian drone attacks could worsen the problem, Reuters previously reported.

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. A total of 12 Russian oil refineries were reportedly successfully hit in multiple regions deep inside Russian territory as of March 17.

Reuters estimated that these attacks forced Russian refineries to shut in about 14% of their capacity in the first quarter.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

9:52 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 9 over past day.

Russian "kamikaze" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast, the regional military administration said. The Zviahel City Council reported a "direct threat of air pollution" as a result of the attack, urging residents to stay indoors and close their windows. No casualties were reported.
2:51 AM

Budanov: Renewed Russian offensive expected in late spring, early summer.

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), said that Ukraine should expect to face a renewed Russian offensive in late spring or early summer, with the offensive intensifying around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Budanov told German outlet ARD in an interview published on April 7.
8:25 PM

IAEA: Drone detonated at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a drone detonated on its site on April 7, according to the IAEA. The post did not provide any details about who had launched the drone.
