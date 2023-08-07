Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian-led Orthodox Church metropolitan released from custody

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2023 8:40 PM 2 min read
A worshipper kisses a hand of the Metropolitan of the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Pavlo when members of the Security Service of Ukraine take him out of the Lavra on April 1, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow-backed Orthodox Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid) was released from custody on a Hr 33.3 million ($290,000) bail, Lebid's lawyer Mykyta Chekman said on Aug. 7.

According to Chekman, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) collected donations from the parishioners to post bail for Lebid, with over 1,000 people allegedly contributing to the cause.

Metropolitan Pavlo is accused of inciting hatred, justifying Russia's war against Ukraine, and discriminating against citizens based on their religious beliefs.

He was taken into custody with the option to post bail on July 14 after spending more than three months under a 24-hour house arrest.

Taras Tarasiuk: How the Russian Orthodox Church’s covert actions against Ukraine have failed
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, a Ukrainian branch of the Russian Orthodox Church and not to be confused with the
The Kyiv IndependentTaras Tarasiuk

Following the court's hearing that led to his detention, Metropolitan Pavlo said he didn't have the money for bail. However, according to prosecutors, Lebid owns property worth a total of around $1.6 million.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said that Lebid had repeatedly offended the religious beliefs of Ukrainians, humiliated the views of believers of other confessions, and supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lebid has held consistent pro-Russian views and called for "unity" with Russia. He has also said that "Crimea has never been Ukrainian."

Since November last year, the SBU has conducted dozens of raids on Moscow Patriarchate churches, including the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. During the searches, the SBU found Russian propaganda, xenophobic literature, as well as Russian passports of the church's leaders and documents with pro-Russian ideological messages.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.