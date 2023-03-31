Russian landmine explosion kills 2, injures 1 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two electricians were killed, and one was wounded in an explosion caused by a Russian landmine in Kherson Oblast’s Posad-Pokrovske, the regional administration reported on March 31.

The electricians were repairing the network infrastructure when the mine exploded, according to the report.

The village of Posad-Pokrovske is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s south. This territory of Kherson Oblast, liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, was the site of heavy fighting and a high rate of mine laying, as Russia initially hoped to fortify and hold the area.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 8 that some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of the country’s territory – have been mined since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

In June, the State Emergency Service said that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least ten years to demine its territory.