The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
Russian landmine explosion kills 2, injures 1 in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 1:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two electricians were killed, and one was wounded in an explosion caused by a Russian landmine in Kherson Oblast’s Posad-Pokrovske, the regional administration reported on March 31.

The electricians were repairing the network infrastructure when the mine exploded, according to the report.

The village of Posad-Pokrovske is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s south. This territory of Kherson Oblast, liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, was the site of heavy fighting and a high rate of mine laying, as Russia initially hoped to fortify and hold the area.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 8 that some 250,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land – nearly 40% of the country’s territory – have been mined since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

In June, the State Emergency Service said that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least ten years to demine its territory.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
