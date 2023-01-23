Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian Jan. 23 attack on Kherson Oblast kills 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2023 5:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast’s village of Antonivka, killing one person, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Jan. 23. The killed man was in the yard of the building when Russian projectiles fell there, according to Yanushevych.

“Almost every day, these inhumans kill our compatriots just because they want to live and work at home in the free Kherson region,” the oblast governor wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on the day, Yanushevych said that Russian troops had attacked Kherson Oblast 25 times over the past 24 hours, wounding three people.

The village of Antonivka is located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which Russian troops retreated from in November 2022. After Ukraine partially liberated southern Kherson Oblast, the Russian military has been regularly shelling these settlements.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.