Russian-installed occupied Kherson head charged with seizing, relocating over 2,800 tons of grain

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-installed head of occupied Kherson, Volodymyr Saldo, was charged in absentia on Aug. 15 on charges related to seizing and relocating over 2,800 tons of Ukrainian grain, the Prosecutor General's office announced.

Saldo, a Ukrainian politician turned top Russian proxy head of Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast in 2022, is alleged to have ordered the removal of over 2,800 tons of grain from Kherson Oblast following the seizure of Kherson Bread Products Plant.

According to investigators, the 2021 barley harvest was allegedly valued at nearly Hr 15 million (nearly $364,000)

Authorities charged Saldo in absentia under the "ordering violations of the laws and customs of war" provision in Ukraine's Criminal Code.

Previously found guilty of collaboration, in November 2023, an Odesa court convicted Saldo for treason, collaborationism, and justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saldo was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail with confiscation of property and a ban to hold managerial state positions.

Saldo, who was once Kherson's mayor and a national lawmaker, is one of the highest-profile Ukrainian collaborators. He fled Kherson before it was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11.



