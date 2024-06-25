Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, Ukraine, War
Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures 4

by Kateryna Denisova June 25, 2024 7:30 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian troops attacked the village of Bobrivka in the Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs on June 25, injuring four people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

At least four guided bombs were used, damaging houses in the village, the governor said.

Two women, aged 40 and 87, as well as two men, aged 56 and 67, suffered injuries, he added. The latter two were hospitalized.

Moscow has intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

A Russian attack on a residential building and an enterprise in Kharkiv on June 22 killed three people and injured over 50, according to the local authorities.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
