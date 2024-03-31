Skip to content
Russia claims Ukrainian attack thwarted over Belgorod, Yaroslavl oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 2:28 PM 1 min read
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
Russian air defense systems thwarted a Ukrainian attack over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts, Russian authorities claimed on March 31.

Three Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian air defense systems over Yaroslavl Oblast at around 6:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The ministry also claimed that 10 rockets allegedly launched by Ukraine were also downed over Belgorod Oblast at around 7:00 Moscow time.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed the attack injured a woman and damaged 18 homes and power and water supply lines in the region.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the Russian authorities' claims.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Earlier on March 27, Gladkov claimed that a Ukrainian drone hit an administrative building in Belgorod.

Military Intelligence: Anti-Kremlin militias’ raid thwarts Russia’s plans for potential new attack
The recent incursion into Russia by Russian anti-Kremlin militias made Moscow “change plans” on a possible new attack in Ukraine’s northern sector, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson of Ukraine’s military Intelligence told the Kyiv Independent on March 22.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
8:52 PM

Russia reportedly carries out mass deportations of migrants.

Russia is conducting raids on raids on dormitories and apartments known to house Central Asian migrants and is carrying out mass deportations in response to the recent terrorist attack on Moscow, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on March 30.
