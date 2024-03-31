Russia claims Ukrainian attack thwarted over Belgorod, Yaroslavl oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense systems thwarted a Ukrainian attack over Belgorod and Yaroslavl oblasts, Russian authorities claimed on March 31.

Three Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian air defense systems over Yaroslavl Oblast at around 6:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The ministry also claimed that 10 rockets allegedly launched by Ukraine were also downed over Belgorod Oblast at around 7:00 Moscow time.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed the attack injured a woman and damaged 18 homes and power and water supply lines in the region.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the Russian authorities' claims.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

Earlier on March 27, Gladkov claimed that a Ukrainian drone hit an administrative building in Belgorod.