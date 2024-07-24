Russian forces strike Kharkiv, killing civilian.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia targeted Kharkiv and surrounding areas with S-300 missiles overnight on July 24, killing one person and injuring another, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and local governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at around 6 a.m. local time.

The initial strike against the city targeted the industrial zone within one of Kharkiv's districts. The second strike impacted a residential area, causing a fire to break out in one of the houses.

First responders have been dispatched to the scene of the attacks.

On July 21, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces said Russia has deployed additional assault units near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast to prepare for offensive operations. The village of Hlyboke is located in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast, about seven kilometers south of the border with Russia and 39 kilometers north of Kharkiv.

Russia launched its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, but the assault quickly stalled. Around 20,000 Russian troops were killed during the failed push in the northeastern region, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.