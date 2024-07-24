Skip to content
Russian forces strike Kharkiv, killing civilian

by Olena Goncharova July 24, 2024 6:41 AM 1 min read
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 25: A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On the morning of March 22, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the attack, the city was temporarily left without electricity. About 700,000 consumers were left without electricity. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia targeted Kharkiv and surrounding areas with S-300 missiles overnight on July 24, killing one person and injuring another, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and local governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at around 6 a.m. local time.

The initial strike against the city targeted the industrial zone within one of Kharkiv's districts. The second strike impacted a residential area, causing a fire to break out in one of the houses.

First responders have been dispatched to the scene of the attacks.

On July 21, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces said Russia has deployed additional assault units near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast to prepare for offensive operations.  The village of Hlyboke is located in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast, about seven kilometers south of the border with Russia and 39 kilometers north of Kharkiv.

Russia launched its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, but the assault quickly stalled. Around 20,000 Russian troops were killed during the failed push in the northeastern region, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Author: Olena Goncharova
