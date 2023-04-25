Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring at least 2 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring at least two people, Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on April 25.

According to Lysak, Russian forces targeted the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets with heavy artillery.

As a result of the attacks, two women, aged 64 and 77, were injured in Marhanets.

Two administrative buildings were damaged, and eight private homes were destroyed, as well as an unnumbered amount of five- and nine-story apartment buildings, the governor wrote.

Two farm buildings were also destroyed, and 12 others were damaged. Gas pipelines and powerlines were also damaged.

In the city of Nikopol, a private enterprise, an apartment building, a shop, and cars were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

Information is still being clarified, Lysak wrote, meaning that casualty numbers and surveys of the damage caused by Russian shelling can change.

Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant which has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.