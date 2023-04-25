Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring at least 2 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 11:19 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian shelling of the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 25, 2023. (Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring at least two people, Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on April 25.

According to Lysak, Russian forces targeted the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets with heavy artillery.

As a result of the attacks, two women, aged 64 and 77,  were injured in Marhanets.

Two administrative buildings were damaged, and eight private homes were destroyed, as well as an unnumbered amount of five- and nine-story apartment buildings, the governor wrote.

Two farm buildings were also destroyed, and 12 others were damaged. Gas pipelines and powerlines were also damaged.

In the city of Nikopol, a private enterprise, an apartment building, a shop, and cars were damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

Information is still being clarified, Lysak wrote, meaning that casualty numbers and surveys of the damage caused by Russian shelling can change.

Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant which has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

Life on the front line of Russia’s new nuclear brinkmanship
On nights when he hears them, Mykhailo Kling runs to his panoramic ninth-floor balcony in Nikopol to watch Russian rockets being fired at his hometown. “See the reactor buildings there,” he said, pointing across the wide expanse of the Dnipro River at the eerie shapes of the Zaporizhzhia…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
