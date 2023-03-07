Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast on March 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck five communities, including Bilopillia, Esman, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, and Krasnopillia, on March 6, according to the Sumy Oblast military administration.

Russia used mortars, artillery and drones to attack the settlements.

In the Shalyhyne community, a private residence was damaged in the attack. In the Krasnopillia community, the explosives were dropped from a drone into the yard of a private residence. Windows have been broken in a two-story building and two vehicles parked nearby were damaged by the explosion.

No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.