Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, killing 3, injuring 5

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast on May 2, killing three people and injuring five others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, civil infrastructure was also damaged, including residential buildings, commercial premises, and vehicles.

An earlier update provided by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin indicated that one of the people killed by the shelling was a 28-year-old man.

Russian forces targeted the Bilozerka territorial community, as well as the villages of Kizomys and Veletenske, Prokudin wrote.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have already been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson authorities are preparing to evacuate residents in case the region comes under even more intense shelling.